LOOKING BACK – Army-Navy E Production Award

Given that this year is the 75th anniversary of the end of WW II, the Champaign County Historical Society looks back at the county’s involvement. The Army-Navy E Production Award was given during WW II to companies and their employees: “For high achievement in the production of war material.” It recognized the finest type of unity and cooperation between those on the fighting front and those on the production front. This photo (#3940) is of Warren G. Grimes accepting on behalf of the employees and management of Grimes Manufacturing Co. the Army-Navy E Award on Nov. 26, 1942, at the Gloria Theater. Grimes manufactured lights for all military aircraft.

This photo (#A352) is of the Army-Navy E Award flag received by the employees and management of the Desmond-Stephan Manufacturing Co. on March 26, 1943. From left are Robert S. McConnell, Maj. Ralph H. Coburn USA, unknown, Lt. R.H. Hoehne USNR, Logan C. Fansler. The company provided vises and grinding wheel dressers for military machining operations.