Editor’s note: To recognize Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23, the Daily Citizen is publishing educational pieces about the U.S. Constitution through Sept. 23 that were prepared by the Urbana Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

Constitution Week, September 17-23, commemorates the signing of the Constitution of the United States. Did you know that the Constitution does not give the right to have cases heard by a jury of “my” peers? The Constitution does not have the words “separation of church and state” anywhere in it. The only crime that is defined in the Constitution is treason. Specifically, it is adhering to or giving comfort to the enemies of the United States. The Constitution neither prohibits nor encourages that the President and the Vice President be from the same party. Study the Amendments and the Bill of Rights. Know your Constitution!