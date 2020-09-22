Pioneer seeks nominees for #WhoPowersYou Contest

PIQUA – Pioneer Electric Cooperative, along with Touchstone Energy® Cooperatives, is holding the fifth annual #WhoPowersYou Contest to celebrate local heroes. It’s a chance for Pioneer members and employees to nominate someone making a difference in the community and an opportunity to celebrate the power of human connections. In addition to being nationally recognized, nominees can win up to $5,000 for their cause.

To nominate a local hero in or around Pioneer’s service territory, consisting primarily of Champaign, Miami and Shelby counties and parts of the eight surrounding counties, Pioneer members and employees can go to www.touchstoneenergy.com/who-powers-you and submit a nominee’s name, photo and a brief description of how he or she makes a difference locally. Nominations must be submitted by midnight on Oct. 9.

An independent panel of judges will select winning entries based on the positive community impact and creativity of the entry. The winners will be announced in November.

Prize money totaling $9,000 will be awarded as follows:

-Grand Prize: $5,000

-Second Place: $2,000

-Third Place: $1,500

-Honorable Mention: $500

Touchstone Energy Cooperatives launched the #WhoPowersYou Contest in 2016 to celebrate people making a powerful impact in their community.

In 2018, Pioneer members Bob and Midge Custer of Woodstock won the grand prize for their work with Downsize Farm.

Only members of Touchstone Energy Cooperatives, including Pioneer, are eligible to make nominations.

About Pioneer Electric Cooperative

Pioneer Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit distribution utility focused on service to its member-owners in its primary territory of Champaign, Miami, and Shelby counties, as well as portions of the eight surrounding counties.

About Touchstone Energy® Cooperatives

Touchstone Energy Cooperatives is a national network of more than 700 electric cooperatives dedicated to serving their members and communities with integrity, accountability, innovation and commitment to community. Touchstone Energy co-ops collectively deliver power and energy solutions to more than 30 million members every day.

Submitted by Pioneer Electric Cooperative.

