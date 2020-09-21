Urbana FFA celebrates 75 years

On Oct. 23, 1945, the Urbana FFA chapter was chartered in the Ohio and National FFA organization. To celebrate 75 years the chapter will be hosting an open house at Pretty Prairie farm on Sunday, Oct. 18, from 3 to 6 p.m. Friends and supporters of the FFA are invited to attend and take a stroll down memory lane by observing the chapter’s memorabilia that will be on display.

In conjunction with the open house, the Urbana FFA Alumni will be hosting their annual pork loin dinner. Meals are presale tickets only and will be available for pickup at the open house. To purchase a presale meal ticket contact a current Urbana FFA member or reach out through social media or email to the FFA advisors.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/09/75-years-2-.pdf https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/09/web1_75-years-2-.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by the Urbana FFA.

Submitted by the Urbana FFA.