LifeCare Alliance offers seniors free Friday lunch

Free Grab and Go Senior Meals are being offered to everyone 60 and older, regardless of income, by LifeCare Alliance, the Meals-on-Wheels provider for Champaign County.

The meals are being provided every Friday now through October from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Library parking lot at 1060 Scioto St. Enter the southeast entrance, by car dealership, stay in your vehicle and lunch will be passed to you. All participants 60 years and over will get two meals to go.

LifeCare Alliance requires all to wear a mask for service. While there is no charge for the meals, donations are accepted. Those who have not received LifeCare Alliance services before are asked to complete a one-time application onsite.

Staff report

Information provided by LifeCare Alliance.

Information provided by LifeCare Alliance.