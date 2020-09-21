Aviation Museum hosts Remembrance Day Ceremony

The Champaign Aviation Museum will hold its sixth annual Remembrance Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, in the Urbana museum to honor Army Air Force airmen who served in WWII.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, only those who wish to honor relatives and close friends who were WWII airmen are asked to attend the ceremony, wearing masks and maintaining safety distances. There will be no charge to attend the event or tour the museum.

Others who wish to view the ceremony may do so on YouTube at the time of the event.

Visit champaignaviationmuseum.org to learn how to honor the airmen, whose names will be entered into the Hall of Honor register at the museum.

Staff report

Information provided by the Champaign Aviation Museum.

Information provided by the Champaign Aviation Museum.