COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Tuesday, September 22

Sunflower Craft: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Make sunflower from coffee filters as fall decor. Registration required.

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: 7 p.m. special meeting (original date was a Sept. 15 regular meeting)

Wednesday, September 23

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Thursday, September 24

Knitting/Crochet: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Held each Thursday. Registration required. Bring one 5 oz. skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. First project is scarf. Pros can work on own projects.

Red Cross Blood Drive: 1-7 p.m., Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St.

Friday, September 25

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Wednesday, September 30

Rush Township Zoning Commission: 6:30 p.m. public hearing at Woodstock Lions Club, 2335 state Route 559, concerning proposed zoning amendments

Friday, October 2

