Mercy Health, GoNoodle helping teachers, families

In 2018, Mercy Health – Springfield announced that it was partnering with GoNoodle, a fast-growing online resource that elementary teachers use to connect movement, mindfulness and learning for their students. With funding from the Mercy Health Foundation of Clark and Champaign Counties, Mercy Health – Springfield brought GoNoodle PLUS, GoNoodle’s premium program, to more than 900 elementary classrooms across Clark and Champaign counties.

This year, GoNoodle is multi-platform, bilingual and ready for use at home and school.

GoNoodle creates diverse content where every child can see themselves. New this year is the channel ¡Vamos! GoNoodle, featuring bilingual and bicultural content.

As a one-stop resource for parents and teachers, GoNoodle’s blog is focusing on fun, timely content to help guide families and educators through all the seasons of the year. Recent topics include Back to School Must-Haves, National Be Someone Day, A Summer of Self Care, and Starting Tough Conversations With Our Children: Where Do We Begin?

The GoNoodle Games app gets kids up off the couch to play – jumping, ducking, dodging, and holding a pose to earn points. These games are designed to wake up their bodies, engage their minds, and let them have fun with no controller, data connection or extra hardware needed.

Another new resource is the GoNoodle Family Club, which offers parents and teachers exclusive and early access to activities, printable material and more. Families can join the GoNoodle Family Club now.

Additionally, GoNoodle is making available:

-Tools for communities to help them stay healthy, including custom content encouraging healthy habits and tips for managing the changing landscape

-In-class and remote learning digital offerings for teachers

Submitted story

Submitted by Mercy Health.

Submitted by Mercy Health.