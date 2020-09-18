City of Urbana asphalt program begins Tuesday

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, The Shelly Company and its subcontractors are scheduled to start work on Urbana’s 2020 Asphalt Program. All work is weather permitting. Parking restrictions will be posted within work areas, and vehicles parked in violation will be towed. Flaggers will be used by the contractor to maintain traffic.

The following streets are scheduled to be resurfaced: West Light Street between Railroad Street and North Oakland Street; Mosgrove Street from North Oakland Street to North Edgewood Avenue; Gwynne Street from Poplar Street to North Edgewood Avenue; West Ward Street from North Edgewood Avenue to an alleyway east of Freeman Avenue; Elm Street; Ann Street; Hitt Street; Elbert Street; the 100 block of South Kenton Street; and Cherry Lane.

In addition, pavement patching is planned for sections of Boyce Street between North Main Street and Old Farm Road.

Also, the city parking lot and alleyway between the 100 block of Scioto Street and the 100 block of East Court Street is scheduled to be repaved, as well as the alleyway between the 100 block of East Court Street and the 100 block of East Church Street.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, and Wednesday, Sept. 23, a subcontractor is scheduled to mill the existing pavement slated for resurfacing.

The following week, on Monday, Sept. 28, and Tuesday, Sept. 29, The Shelly Company is scheduled to complete the planned pavement repairs.

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, a subcontractor is scheduled to chip seal the existing pavement surfaces on West Light Street, Mosgrove Street, Gwynne Street, West Ward Street, Elm Street, Ann Street, Hitt Street and Elbert Street.

Chip sealing is installed as an interlayer to reduce future cracking and moisture penetration between the existing asphalt and the new pavement surface and is intended only as a temporary driving surface.

The pavement resurfacing work by The Shelly Company is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1; Friday, Oct. 2; and Monday, Oct. 5.

Once all paving work is completed, subcontractors will adjust manholes as well as restripe the parking lot that is being paved.

This work is under contract for $269,995.20 and is the final portion of the city’s planned asphalt maintenance and paving projects for 2020. Earlier this summer, Bituminous Pavement Systems completed the crack sealing of multiple streets citywide at a cost of $44,550.50. During August, Strawser Construction Inc. microsurfaced East Water Street and East Lawn Avenue at a final cost of $130,785.34.

These three projects represent a local investment in 2020 of $445,331.04 into the maintenance and improvement of existing city streets.

Submitted story

Submitted by the city of Urbana.

