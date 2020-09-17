Retiring trustee Davidson lauded by library leaders

The Champaign County Library Board of Trustees honored Harley Davidson for his years of service after Davidson stepped down as trustee.

Davidson joined the board in February 1985 and during his 35 years was vice president for seven years. He was noted for his commitment to the board, rarely missing a meeting. He was respected for his invaluable advice on all aspects of library operations.

Library Director Ty Henderson said, “It didn’t matter what we were talking about. It could be the HVAC, storytimes, or online resources. I could always count on Harley to consider the issue from multiple viewpoints.”

Former Director Zara Liskowiak noted, “Harley was a dedicated board member who helped guide the library to become an invaluable resource for the residents of our county.”

Board President Lilli Johnson agreed that in addition to being a great resource, “Harley was such a defender of the library, always helping us do what was right for Champaign County.”

Davidson built lengthy relationships with several board members during his long association with the library. Former North Lewisburg Mayor Max Coates, who served as trustee before and after his stint as Champaign County commissioner, recalled, “I have known Harley for more than 33 years. He served as the village of North Lewisburg attorney and provided valuable guidance and advice. He’ll be greatly missed.”

After retiring from his law practice, Davidson felt it was time to also step away from the board in order to spend more time with grandchildren.

Current trustee Scott Fannin said it was a privilege to serve on the board with Davidson, noting, “Harley was a very civic minded person and always courteous. We certainly wish him happiness in his retirement.”

