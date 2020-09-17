COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday, September 18

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: at Freshwater Farms of Ohio postponed until 2021

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m., Cemetery Office

The Gloria Theatre: “Tenet” at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 19

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Grimes Quarter Century Dinner: annual event cancelled this year due to Covid-19. A dinner is planned for Sept. 18, 2021.

The Gloria Theatre: “Tenet” at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 20

Historical Museum Hosts John Titus: 2 p.m., county Historical Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave. Limited seating due to social distancing. Masks required. Titus will discuss the fight for peace during this free program.

The Gloria Theatre: “Tenet” at 2:20 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, September 21

Mt. Carmel Joint Cemetery Board: 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of any experience level. Space is limited. Call or drop by to save a spot for this outdoor program.

Mechanicsburg Village Council: 6:30 p.m. View via Zoom at https://bit.ly/2FuwMIy. Meeting ID: 937 631 0228. Passcode: 8342802.

Tuesday, September 22

Sunflower Craft: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Make sunflower from coffee filters as fall decor. Registration required.

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: 7 p.m. special meeting (original date was a Sept. 15 regular meeting)