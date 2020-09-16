COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Thursday, September 17

Knitting/Crochet: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Held each Thursday. Registration required. Bring one 5 oz. skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. First project is scarf. Pros can work on own projects.

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Registration required for this outdoor program.

Urbana Chapter DAR: 1:30 p.m. annual Constitution Day Celebration and meeting in county Community Center auditorium. Greg Kimball, former mayor of Mechanicsburg, will be the speaker.

Triad Board of Education: regular session at 7 p.m. via internet. To view, visit board.triadk12.org

Friday, September 18

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: at Freshwater Farms of Ohio postponed until 2021

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m., Cemetery Office

Saturday, September 19

Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: at Freshwater Farms of Ohio postponed until 2021

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Grimes Quarter Century Dinner: annual event cancelled this year due to Covid-19. A dinner is planned for Sept. 18, 2021.

Sunday, September 20

Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: at Freshwater Farms of Ohio postponed until 2021

Historical Museum Hosts John Titus: 2 p.m., county Historical Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave. Limited seating due to social distancing. Masks required. Titus will discuss the fight for peace during this free program.

Monday, September 21

Mt. Carmel Joint Cemetery Board: 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of any experience level. Space is limited. Call or drop by to save a spot for this outdoor program.