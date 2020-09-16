The Urbana FFA Chapter held a meeting and a first-year member greeting on Sept. 10 at the Urbana city park. There were 30 members and 34 guests present.

The meeting began at 7 p.m. Ashley Gemiendhardt read the minutes of the previous meeting. Faith Denkewalter read the treasurer’s report. Kaylee Pryor read the support committee group report.

With no old business we transitioned on to new business. With a unanimous vote members moved to approve the POA (program of activities). The chapter moved to approve that we buy a 75th anniversary t-shirt for all chapter members and Alumni. The chapter also approved that we pay $100 total for ten members to attend OLLC virtually.

Finally, the chapter moved to pay for the affiliate fee for National Convention. All new business was approved with a unanimous vote. Once the meeting was adjourned the members and guests were provided pre-packaged cookies and bottled water in place of the cookout that could not happen due to COVID-19 restrictions. The meeting was adjourned at 7:17 p.m.

Hailey Combs, Urbana FFA Chapter reporter