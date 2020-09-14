Webinars offer tips on canning, helping students

Learn about the basics of canning and get tips on coping with school during COVID by logging in to two webinars provided by Champaign County Extension.

Canning Basics and Vegetables

Kellie Lemly, OSU Family Consumer Science Extension Educator, Champaign County, will provide information on the basics of home canning and how to safely preserve vegetables.

This webinar will be presented using Zoom on Sept. 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. RSVP by Sept. 16. The connection link and instructions will be sent on Sept 17. RSVP at http://go.osu.edu/CanningAtHome

For more info, email Lemly.2@osu.edu.

The webinar is sponsored by the Champaign County Master Gardener Volunteers. Find the group on facebook at OhioState – ChampaignCountyMasterGardenerVolunteers

Back to School in the Age of COVID

Also presented by Lemly, this free webinar will be held noon-1 p.m. Sept. 22. RSVP by Sept. 20 at go.osu.edu/healthylivingseries

Objectives include recognizing signs of stress in children; supporting students returning to school and throughout the year; exploring skills to support children’s mental health.

Staff report

Info from OSU Extension, Champaign County.

