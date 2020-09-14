The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce is taking nominations until Sept. 25 in 38 categories ranging from best coffee shop to best employer. To be nominated, a business or organization must be in Champaign County. Official voting for the Best of Champaign County will be Oct. 1-31, after all nominations have been submitted.

Voters are asked to donate $1 per vote to the Chamber of Commerce, so that it can continue to carry out its mission to connect Champaign County by promoting members and inspiring collaboration by offering resources and opportunities to enhance the community. Nominations and ballots will be accepted online, by mail, email or in person at the Chamber of Commerce, 127 W. Court St. in Urbana.

Chamber Director Sara Neer said, “With so many events being cancelled and postponed this year due to Covid, the Chamber and board of directors thought long and hard about a fundraiser that we could carry out virtually to replace our in-person events that we rely on for revenue to keep the Chamber in business. The Best of Champaign County contest does a few things: promotes local businesses, educates and involves the community, and assists the Chamber in raising funds by implementing a ‘donate to vote’ feature.”

In a normal year the Chamber hosts monthly lunch & learns, business after hours networking events, first friday coffee hours, Safety Council meetings, Leadership Champaign County, along with other larger events.

“We want to do all we can to continue providing valuable resources to our members and the community throughout this trying time and we hope that Champaign County will support our newest fundraiser,” said Chamber Board President Tom Coles. “Small businesses add to the uniqueness of our county and we want to involve the community in recognizing and celebrating all that makes Champaign County a great place to live, work and play.”

Submitted by Champaign County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.

