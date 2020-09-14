Curnutte promoted to sergeant

R. Scott Curnutte, right, was promoted from detective to sergeant in a ceremony held in the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 11. The new sergeant is shown here with Sheriff Matthew Melvin. With the Sheriff’s Office since 1991, Curnutte has been assigned to various divisions, including Communications, Corrections, Uniform Patrol and Criminal/Special Investigations. He began his new assignment on Monday.

