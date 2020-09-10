COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday, September 11

Patriots Day (9-11) Observance: at Freedom Grove, corner of South Route 68 and Route 55, starting with local speaker at 8 a.m., concluding with 21-gun salute and Taps at 10:45 a.m.

Rock the Monument 4Miler: cancelled for this year due to COVID-19

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

The Gloria Theatre: TENET – Rated PG-13 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 12

Art Affair on the Square: cancelled this year due to COVID-19

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

The Gloria Theatre: TENET – Rated PG-13 – 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 13

The Gloria Theatre: TENET – Rated PG-13 – 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, September 14

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of any experience level. Space is limited. Call or drop by to save a spot for this outdoor program.

Tuesday, September 15

Urbana City Council: 6-7 p.m. regular meeting. Join from computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/721523277 or via phone: 1-571-317-3122 (Access Code 721-523-277)

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: today’s regular meeting moved to 7 p.m. special meeting on Sept. 22

Urbana Board of Education: 6 p.m., High School Dining Commons, 500A Washington Ave. (original site was the admin office)

Wednesday, September 16

Mechanicsburg Public Library Board of Trustees: 6 p.m. (starting today, monthly meetings will be at 6 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month)

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Thursday, September 17

Knitting/Crochet: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Held each Thursday. Registration required. Bring one 5 oz. skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. First project is scarf. Pros can work on own projects.

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Registration required for this outdoor program.

Urbana Chapter DAR: 1:30 p.m. annual Constitution Day Celebration and meeting in county Community Center auditorium. Greg Kimball, former mayor of Mechanicsburg, will be the speaker.

Friday, September 18

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: at Freshwater Farms of Ohio postponed until 2021

Saturday, September 19

Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: at Freshwater Farms of Ohio postponed until 2021

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Grimes Quarter Century Dinner: annual event cancelled this year due to Covid-19. A dinner is planned for Sept. 18, 2021.

Sunday, September 20

Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: at Freshwater Farms of Ohio postponed until 2021

Monday, September 21

Mt. Carmel Joint Cemetery Board: 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of any experience level. Space is limited. Call or drop by to save a spot for this outdoor program.

Tuesday, September 22

Sunflower Craft: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Make sunflower from coffee filters as fall decor. Registration required.

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: 7 p.m. special meeting (original date was a Sept. 15 regular meeting)

Wednesday, September 23

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Thursday, September 24

Knitting/Crochet: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Held each Thursday. Registration required. Bring one 5 oz. skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. First project is scarf. Pros can work on own projects.

Red Cross Blood Drive: 1-7 p.m., Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St.

Friday, September 25

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Wednesday, September 30

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Friday, October 2

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.