Walks to End Alzheimer’s planned

The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter on Sept. 19 will hold several Walks to End Alzheimer’s, including one for Champaign and Clark county residents. Registration is now open.

While the Alzheimer’s Association is not gathering crowds, because of COVID-19 restrictions, participants can walk individually or in small groups in their neighborhoods to join the movement.

“We wanted to provide participants multiple ways to support the ongoing needs of families facing Alzheimer’s disease, so we have found a way for people to walk safely or people can just fund-raise and make a donation without walking,” said Karen Carter, vice president of Development for the Miami Valley Chapter.

“This year the choice of how to participate is up to you and we appreciate the hundreds of people who have already signed up to join us on that day,” she said. The goal is to raise $88,000.

First United Church of Christ, 2100 E. High St., Springfield, will be the site of the view-only Promise Garden from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Walk Ceremony, with the traditional Promise Garden Ceremony, will occur at 10 a.m and will be livestreamed.

People can go to alz.org/walk to register for the event. Carter encouraged participants to download the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app for additional tools.

On Walk Day, participants can:

-Log onto Mainstage, the event’s interactive online experience

-Livestream the opening Promise Garden Ceremony

-Walk in your neighborhood

-Track your steps using the app

-Visit the Promise Garden location

Submitted by the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter.

