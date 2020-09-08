YMCA partners with Cardinal Corner Childcare Center

NORTH LEWISBURG — The Champaign Family YMCA recently partnered with the North Lewisburg United Methodist Church.

Both organizations teamed up to announce that the childcare program at the church – located at 124 E. Maple St. – will reopen on Monday, Sept. 14 as the YMCA Cardinal Corner Childcare Center.

The public is invited to attend an open house and ribbon-cutting on Thursday, Sept. 10 between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony conducted by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors’ Center will take place at 5 p.m. Parents and families are welcome to tour the childcare center’s refurbished spaces and talk to YMCA childcare staff about the programs.

“It’s been a privilege and outstanding experience to partner with the Champaign Family YMCA,” said North Lewisburg UMC Pastor Karen Montgomery. “Our mission at North Lewisburg United Methodist Church through the YMCA Cardinal Corner Childcare Center is to offer quality Christian child care and learning experiences to children and families.

“We believe our partnership with the YMCA will enable us to fulfill our mission with the quality of their program,” she added. “We are excited to begin this venture together and look forward to working together to bring quality resources to families in North Lewisburg for many years to come.”

The YMCA Cardinal Corner Childcare Center will serve infants, toddlers, preschoolers and school-age children in grades K-5.

For additional information please go to the Y’s website (champaignfamilyymca.org) or to the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/Cardinal-Corner-Child-Care-Center).

“YMCA core values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility are incorporated in all aspects of our programming,” said YMCA Before and After Care/Camp Director Nicky Naylor. “Our curriculum features a variety of activities which include homework assistance, HEPA (Healthy Eating & Physical Activity), art, games, recreational indoor and outdoor play. Knowing the need for quality childcare, I am very excited to help bring this need back into my own community.”