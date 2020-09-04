PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Punkin, a beautiful orange and white 2-year-old spayed female. She is on the quiet side and gets along with all the other cats. When she came to PAWS she was pregnant and had her babies, watched them all get adopted and now it’s her turn. She is waiting to find her fur-ever home now. Come and visit her.

If interested in meeting a particular pet, give us a call at 937-653-6233 or email pawsurbana@hotmail.com and request an adoption application. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. We are limiting one family (of 4) per room in the building at a time and you must wear a mask (bring your own mask). If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Lorax is a 3-year-old Miniature Poodle￼ who came from a breeder. This timid boy is trying to figure out how to be a normal dog. He needs a fenced-in yard due to having no recall and being a flight risk. He is fine with other dogs and kitties. We are looking for someone who will take the time to help socialize and housebreak him and show him love in his new world. It will take time for him to adjust. He is neutered, microchipped, dewormed, heartworm tested negative, current on prevention and vaccinations. Adoption fee is $200.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

Meet Abigail, a 6- or 7-year-old domestic long-haired cat, an owner surrender due to no fault of her own. She is sweet and loving and wants to be spoiled. She is declawed. She is litter-trained, spayed, microchipped, dewormed, FeLV/FIV Negative and current on prevention and vaccinations.

If wishing to adopt from CCAWL, submit an application. We are only doing adoptions by appointment with pre-approved applicants. Pre-approved applicants must call 937-834-5236 to have applications pulled. Adoption applications can be found at https://bit.ly/2LoBjvt (for cats, note that the application is for a feline). We are temporarily closed and ask everyone who has an appointment to wear a mask over mouth and nose. For more info, call 937-834-5236.

Barely Used Pets

Barely Used Pets is located at 848 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana. Learn about this shelter/rescue at barelyusedpets.com and contact the facility at 937-869-8090 and barelyusedpets@yahoo.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

