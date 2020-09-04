Road projects continue in county

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports the following road projects in Champaign County:

-State Route 4 resurfacing – Expect daily lane closures on state Route 4 between the Champaign/Union county line and Sceva Avenue in Mechanicsburg through Monday, Sept. 14, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

-State Route 54 resurfacing – State Route 54 will have lane restrictions, in each direction, between state Route 4 and Prairie Road, through Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a minimum of one 12.5-foot-wide lane open at all times.

-Scioto Street water/sewer replacement – Scioto Street will be reduced to one lane, in each direction, between Jefferson Avenue (state Route 54) and the East U.S. 36/East state Route 29 split near Berwick and Bon Air drives through Friday, Nov. 13. Traffic will be maintained. This is a city of Urbana project.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

