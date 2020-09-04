COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, September 5

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

West Liberty Lions Club 55th Labor Day Celebration: at Lions Park. For activity schedule, visit westLibertylions.org

The Gloria Theatre: “Tenet” at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 6

West Liberty Lions Club 55th Labor Day Celebration: at Lions Park. For activity schedule, visit westLibertylions.org

The Gloria Theatre: “Tenet” at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, September 7

Wayne Township Board of Trustees: today’s regular meeting changed to Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable

Urbana Township Trustees: today’s regular meeting moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, due to the holiday

West Liberty Lions Club 55th Labor Day Celebration: at Lions Park. For activity schedule, visit westLibertylions.org

The Gloria Theatre: “Tenet” at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg Village Council: 6:30 p.m. Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/31MImH1 (link at mechanicsburgvillage.com announcements). Meeting ID: 937 631 0228; Passcode: 8342802

Tuesday, September 8

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Wayne Township Board of Trustees: 6:30 p.m. regular meeting, Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable (original date was Sept. 7)

Community Blood Drive: 1-7 p.m. at Champaign County Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Call 937-869-5567 to schedule an appointment.

Wednesday, September 9

Urbana Township Trustees: 7 p.m. regular meeting (original date was Sept. 7)

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.