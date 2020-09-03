COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday, September 4

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

The Gloria Theatre: “Tenet” at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 5

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

West Liberty Lions Club 55th Labor Day Celebration: at Lions Park. For activity schedule, visit westLibertylions.org

The Gloria Theatre: “Tenet” at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 6

West Liberty Lions Club 55th Labor Day Celebration: at Lions Park. For activity schedule, visit westLibertylions.org

The Gloria Theatre: “Tenet” at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, September 7

Wayne Township Board of Trustees: today’s regular meeting changed to Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable

Urbana Township Trustees: today’s regular meeting moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, due to the holiday

West Liberty Lions Club 55th Labor Day Celebration: at Lions Park. For activity schedule, visit westLibertylions.org

The Gloria Theatre: “Tenet” at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg Village Council: 6:30 p.m. Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/31MImH1 (link at mechanicsburgvillage.com announcements). Meeting ID: 937 631 0228; Passcode: 8342802

Tuesday, September 8

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Wayne Township Board of Trustees: 6:30 p.m. regular meeting, Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable (original date was Sept. 7)

Community Blood Drive: 1-7 p.m. at Champaign County Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Call 937-869-5567 to schedule an appointment.

Wednesday, September 9

Urbana Township Trustees: 7 p.m. regular meeting (original date was Sept. 7)

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Thursday, September 10

Knitting/Crochet: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Held each Thursday. Registration required. Bring one 5 oz. skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. First project is scarf. Pros can work on own projects.

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new or good-condition Legos or funds to buy them welcome.

Champaign County Board of Education: 9 a.m. regular session in the board office, Suite L-100, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Friday, September 11

Rock the Monument 4Miler: cancelled for this year due to COVID-19

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, September 12

Art Affair on the Square: cancelled this year due to COVID-19

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Monday, September 14

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of any experience level. Space is limited. Call or drop by to save a spot for this outdoor program.

Wednesday, September 16

Mechanicsburg Public Library Board of Trustees: 6 p.m. (starting today, monthly meetings will be at 6 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month)

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Thursday, September 17

Knitting/Crochet: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Held each Thursday. Registration required. Bring one 5 oz. skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. First project is scarf. Pros can work on own projects.

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Registration required for this outdoor program.

Friday, September 18

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: at Freshwater Farms of Ohio postponed until 2021

Saturday, September 19

Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: at Freshwater Farms of Ohio postponed until 2021

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Grimes Quarter Century Dinner: annual event cancelled this year due to Covid-19. A dinner is planned for Sept. 18, 2021.

Sunday, September 20

Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: at Freshwater Farms of Ohio postponed until 2021