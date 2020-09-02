Most Precious Baby Contest planned

The 2020 Most Precious Baby Contest is on Facebook. Go to Champaign County Right to Life for the flier and the entry instructions. Babies must be 24 months or younger. Prizes: $200, $150, and $100 for the first three places, and $100 for the Lucky Baby Drawing.

The Contest ends Oct. 4 on Monument Square at 3 p.m. after the Life Chain Witness. At that time, winners can pick up their checks and the Lucky Baby Drawing will take place. Information: 937 653-6745.

Submitted by Champaign County Right to Life.

