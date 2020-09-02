Part of Scioto Street to close today

Starting at 7 p.m. today and ending at midnight, Scioto Street (East U.S. Route 36) between Finch Street and Wendy’s will be closed to thru-traffic to allow a sewer main crossing to be replaced as part of the Phase 2A Water and Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project.

Customers of Wendy’s and other businesses west of Wendy’s will have access to Scioto Street from Jefferson Avenue.

The detour during this closure will be Finch Street to East Water Street to Jefferson Avenue and back to Scioto Street.

Submitted by the city of Urbana.

