Work continues on Scioto and state Route 54

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports continuing road work south of Urbana on state Route 54 and in the city on Scioto Street.

Drivers on state Route 54 will encounter lane restrictions in each direction between state Route 4 and Prairie Road from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sept. 30 due to a resurfacing project. There will be a minimum of one 12.5-foot-wide lane open at all times.

Due to Urbana’s Scioto Street Water/Sewer Replacement project, the street will be reduced to one lane, in each direction, between Jefferson Avenue (state Route 54) and the East U.S. 36/state Route 29 split near Berwick Drive and Bon Air Drive through Nov. 13. Traffic will be maintained.

Staff report

Information provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

