Perpetual reports dividends

Perpetual Federal Savings Bank (OTC Pink: “PFOH”) announced a quarterly dividend of $.25 per share for the period ending Sept. 30, 2020. This represents an increase of 4.2% over the dividend paid for the same period in 2019.

Dividends for the 12-month period ending Sept. 30, 2020, consisted of regular quarterly dividends of $.99 per share and a special dividend of $.25 per share. Total dividends paid for the fiscal year amounted to $1.24 per share.

The dividend will be payable Sept. 18, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business Sept. 8, 2020.

The bank has in excess of $394 million in assets and $77 million in shareholders’ equity (19.68%) as of the dividend declaration and remains well capitalized under federal banking guidelines.

