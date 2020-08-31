COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.
Tuesday, September 1
West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: 6 p.m. special meeting, MS/HS Media Center
Urbana City Council: 6-7 p.m. public hearing (amending lot area/width rules in Business-Residential zones) followed by council meeting. Join from computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/919780229 or with phone by dialing 1-872-240-3412. Access Code 919-780-229.
The Gloria Theatre: “Tenet” at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, September 2
The Gloria Theatre: “Tenet” at 7 p.m.
Thursday, September 3
The Gloria Theatre: “Tenet” at 7 p.m.
Friday, September 4
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.
The Gloria Theatre: “Tenet” at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 5
Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building
West Liberty Lions Club 55th Labor Day Celebration: at Lions Park. For activity schedule, visit westLibertylions.org
The Gloria Theatre: “Tenet” at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 6
West Liberty Lions Club 55th Labor Day Celebration: at Lions Park. For activity schedule, visit westLibertylions.org
The Gloria Theatre: “Tenet” at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Monday, September 7
Wayne Township Board of Trustees: today’s regular meeting changed to Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable
Urbana Township Trustees: today’s regular meeting moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, due to the holiday
West Liberty Lions Club 55th Labor Day Celebration: at Lions Park. For activity schedule, visit westLibertylions.org
The Gloria Theatre: “Tenet” at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, September 8
Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana
Wayne Township Board of Trustees: 6:30 p.m. regular meeting, Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable (original date was Sept. 7)
Community Blood Drive: 1-7 p.m. at Champaign County Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Call 937-869-5567 to schedule an appointment.
Wednesday, September 9
Urbana Township Trustees: 7 p.m. regular meeting (original date was Sept. 7)
Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.
Thursday, September 10
Knitting/Crochet: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Held each Thursday. Registration required. Bring one 5 oz. skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. First project is scarf. Pros can work on own projects.
Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new or good-condition Legos or funds to buy them welcome.
Champaign County Board of Education: 9 a.m. regular session in the board office, Suite L-100, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana
Friday, September 11
Rock the Monument 4Miler: cancelled for this year due to COVID-19
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.
Saturday, September 12
Art Affair on the Square: cancelled this year due to COVID-19
Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building
Monday, September 14
Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of any experience level. Space is limited. Call or drop by to save a spot for this outdoor program.
Wednesday, September 16
Mechanicsburg Public Library Board of Trustees: 6 p.m. (starting today, monthly meetings will be at 6 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month)
Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.
Thursday, September 17
Knitting/Crochet: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Held each Thursday. Registration required. Bring one 5 oz. skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. First project is scarf. Pros can work on own projects.
Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Registration required for this outdoor program.
Friday, September 18
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.
Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: at Freshwater Farms of Ohio postponed until 2021