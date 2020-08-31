Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital recognized

Premier Inc. has named Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital a finalist for the 2020 QUEST® Award for High-Value Healthcare for providing outstanding patient care. Premier Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company.

Urbana Hospital received finalist recognition for achieving top overall performance in any four of the five areas measured in Premier’s QUEST 2020 collaborative, including affordability; effective care and coordination; prevention and treatment for leading causes of mortality; person and family experience; and patient safety.

“We are grateful for this external recognition of our daily commitment to deliver the best care experience for our patients and their families,” said Urbana Hospital President Jamie Houseman. “On behalf of everyone at Urbana Hospital, I can say we are proud to be named as a finalist for the QUEST Award and we will continue to work to deliver great patient outcomes and community health programs.”

“QUEST facilities are setting new standards of clinical excellence nationwide,” said Seth Edwards, vice president of Engagement and Delivery for Premier. “Together, they have worked to outperform in healthcare. Premier congratulates Urbana Hospital for its fantastic achievements.”

