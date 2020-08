ST. PARIS – Old Troy Pike in Jackson Township will be closed between Creek and Kite roads about 10 weeks starting Monday, Aug. 31, to replace a 19-foot precast concrete beam bridge and a 16-foot by 5-foot reinforced box culvert. Funding for these two projects is through the county engineer’s share of motor vehicle and license fees and gasoline tax.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Engineer’s Office.

