Vitale accused of campaign finance violations

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Nino Vitale is being referred to the Ohio Elections Commission for “apparent violations of campaign finance law,” Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced on Wednesday.

LaRose said his office began investigating the Urbana Republican in June after the lawmaker’s campaign committee missed a campaign finance reporting deadline, eventually submitting a blank report a day late.

The committee is accused of failing to file a “full, true, and itemized statement” detailing contributions and expenditures, the referral states. The committee also reportedly failed “to deposit all monetary contributions received by the committee into an account separate from a personal or business account.”

The blank report filed on June 6, 2020 failed to report activity despite, according to the referral, “the committee’s active campaigning, fundraising efforts, and use of services (such as the committee’s email marketing service, Mailchimp) that charge monthly fees.”

The referral also states Vitale’s committee bought Facebook video advertisements without reporting the money spent as expenditures. The committee paid for three videos in 2019, each at a cost of less than $100.

Vitale is also accused of using his campaign resources to benefit his personal work of teaching firearms training. The Ohio Capital Journal had highlighted the candidate’s unusual campaign finance activity in a story last month.

The Ohio Capital Journal reported that Vitale used his campaign donation portal as a means to benefit his CCW training business. Vitale teaches classes for $100 per person, and throughout the summer has encouraged participants to pay by donating to his campaign committee.

However, Vitale wrote in the event description: “This is NOT a campaign contribution, so if you go through the (donation page), you will not be donating to the campaign, although it says you will. We just use that as a means for people to have alternative methods of instant payment to hold your seat for the class.”

The registration form also read: “We use my political sight (sic) to receive the money but it will not be considered a political donation.”

After the July 28 story published, Vitale defended the practice on his Facebook page. He said his actions had “been cleared by the Ohio Ethics Commission and I check off with them on what I am doing almost every time. All legal.”

Vitale posted another defense on Facebook Thursday morning (see full post with this story package). He claimed again that ethics officials had approved his use of campaign site and Facebook page in connection to his private CCW training classes.

“Now, seven years later, these are flagged as a problem,” he wrote.

Vitale said he would “provide whatever information is necessary” to investigators to “show that I have been above board and transparent about all activities, income and expenses my campaign has had.”

Candidates are allowed to solicit donations by selling private goods and services, but such events are traditionally advertised as political fundraisers — with money given to candidates for the purpose of being political donations. Vitale’s CCW training classes differ in that he explicitly tells participants the money submitted through his campaign site are “NOT” meant to be campaign contributions.

The Dayton Daily News, which first reported the Vitale campaign finance investigation earlier Wednesday, quotes Ohio Elections Commission Director Phil Richter as saying the complaint will not be considered until later this year after the General Election.

Vitale is campaigning unopposed on the ballot for his fourth and final term representing the 85th District, which covers Champaign, Logan and Shelby counties in western Ohio. A write-in candidate named Ted Greek (D-Urbana) filed for the seat earlier this week, but his name will not actually appear on the ballot.

Vitale speculated to the Dayton Daily News this investigation is political payback for him having joined an impeachment effort against Gov. Mike DeWine earlier this week.

As mentioned, LaRose stated his office first began looking into Vitale’s campaign practices in June.

Statement posted to social media by Nino Vitale on Thursday morning:

If you have seen the news, the Ohio Secretary of State claimed yesterday that I have violated campaign finance. I just found out about this myself from the media as I was never contacted by the Secretary of State that there were problems.

I have worked with the Legislative Ethics Committee for years and have been proactive about calling them and asking what is and is not allowable under Ohio Ethics law. Each time, starting back in 2014, I was told using my campaign site and Facebook page for firearm classes was allowed as I was told it is a ‘mixed use page’ among other activities that were approved. When the director of Ohio Ethics approves something, I assumed that was legal.

Now, seven years later, these are flagged as a problem.

I have been audited every year, since 2014 by the then Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted and now Frank LaRose. In each instance, I provide all the necessary information for all expenses down to the penny. In fact, I am going through an audit right now that is due on Friday and plan to have everything they have requested turned in, on time and in detail.

Other than personal expenses on my vehicle from driving around a large district, to and from Columbus and signs and other basic campaign materials, I am not a big dollar campaigner as compared to most in Columbus and never have been. I do not do TV, radio, or newspapers ads nor do I raise big money. I have done some direct mail over the past 7 years when people have challenged me in races. Beyond that, I have always tried to only take money from private citizens and groups where we agree on policy. None of this money is taxpayer money. These are direct contributions to my campaign from private citizens.

It is interesting that in 2014 an audit was done on my campaign, and in 2015, an audit was done and all years since, but in 2020, these activities have been flagged.

I look forward to continuing to provide whatever information is necessary. I’m hopeful the many times I have proactively called into the Ohio Ethics Commission asking questions and clarifications and the many times I have been audited, will show that I have been above board and transparent about all activities, income and expenses my campaign has had.

Rep. Nino Vitale

Stay Safe. Carry On.

Statement issued to local newspapers by Democrats in Champaign, Logan, Shelby counties on Thursday morning:

On August 26th, 2020, Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose referred for review a complaint to the Ohio Elections Commission detailing alleged campaign violations against Representative Nino Vitale, Republican from our 85th House district representing voters in Champaign, Logan and Shelby Counties. As members of this district, we are disheartened, and appalled by Representative Vitale’s actions. The information released in the 46-page complaint issued by Secretary LaRose details Representative Vitale’s alleged unethical and illegal actions documenting his use and operations of a personal business to secure campaign donations for political benefit, among others. In total, LaRose refers six violations to the Ohio Elections Commission against Vitale, who coincidentally serves as his own treasurer which is also frowned upon. Vitale is additionally accused of failing to submit mandatory forms by deadline, submitting forms that were blank, and going so far as completely omitting documentation for some donations at all.

Vitale is trusted to serve the public, not his personal interests, which in this complaint clearly shows a blending of his representation of politics for personal and private gain. His perceived arrogance and defiance of basic campaign requirements highlights the entire scope of his actions and exposes the level at which he appears comfortable in said violations. The entire structure of his concealed carry training website and campaign system are united. He even feels it is acceptable to use one credit card in the marriage of personal and campaign expenditures. Simply stated, this isn’t a case of a misplaced receipt or a hazy, in-kind donation violation; rather it appears his entire personal business was united with his campaign structure designed to personally benefit him. At a minimum, it certainly gives a murky appearance that campaign finance rules simply don’t apply to him.

These current allegations, along with the multitude of additional examples of well-documented, public statements of anti-science rhetoric, racially-motivated comments, and right-wing conspiracies, have brought negative national attention to our district. Vitale has not only harmed Ohioans in the 85th house district by discouraging healthy habits proven to save lives, but fueled the flames of hatred all across this great nation. One must wonder what motivates Mr. Vitale in his actions.

Our district needs a leader who leads by example, believes in science especially in the age of COVID 19, and values the respect of constituents by working every day to earn their trust. In addition to the current accusations, Vitale’s actions continue to display his proven inability to represent his constituents due to indifference and his self-serving interests. It is time he considers why he chose to “serve” the public at all. We implore the voters of the 85th House district to replace Vitale at the ballot box this fall by supporting write-in candidate Ted Greek to begin to repair the broken trust created by Vitale. If Vitale cannot separate his personal and public life, he should consider stepping down and letting someone else fill the seat who pledges to do so.

Respectfully submitted,

Heather Tiefenthaler, Champaign County Chairwoman

Ben Rudolph, Logan County Vice Chairman

Thomas Kerrigan, Shelby County Chairman

By Tyler Buchanan Ohio Capital Journal

See more at ohiocapitaljournal.com. Tyler Buchanan is an award-winning journalist who has covered Ohio politics and government for the past decade. A Bellevue native and graduate of Bowling Green State University, he most recently spent 6 1/2 years as a reporter and editor of The Athens Messenger and Vinton-Jackson Courier newspapers. He is a member of the BG News Alumni Society Board and was a 2019 fellow in the Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism.

