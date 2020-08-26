The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Aug. 17 at the Champaign Historical Society. Regent Kim Snyder called the meeting to order, explaining that it was a special day in the history of the chapter. It was the first “hybrid” meeting ever held! She welcomed 12 members and 1 associate present in person as well as 4 members who joined via Zoom. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, specific guidelines were observed. Temperatures of members were taken upon arrival. During the meeting, 6 feet distancing was practiced as well as the wearing of facial coverings. In terms of refreshments, only bottled water was served. Regent Snyder conducted the DAR opening ritual. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Connie Flanly and American’s Creed was led by Claudia Foulk. The National Anthem was led by Janet Ebert. The Preamble to the Constitution will be recited at each future meeting.

Old Business: Regent Snyder explained that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of physical chapter meetings in March. On May 12, 2020, the Executive Board met and acted on behalf of the chapter. She declared a quorum of 12 voting members to be in physical attendance. It was moved by Judi Henson that the election of the new slate of officers by the Executive Board on May 12, 2020, be confirmed by the Urbana Chapter DAR. The slate is: Regent: Kim Snyder; Second Vice Regent: Linda Fullerton; Chaplain: Lana Seeberg; Secretary: Jeanne Evans; Treasurer: Judy Brooks; Registrar: Dona Tullis; Historian: Janet Ebert; and Librarian: Claudia Foulk. Motion carried.

Regent Snyder welcomed State Regent Kathy Dixon, who conducted the installation of the newly-elected officers.

President General’s Report: Linda Fullerton gave the August report from President General Denise Doring VanBuren, who summarized the 129th Continental Congress, which happened to be a “virtual” conference. This was the first time in history that our National Society has staged an exclusively online Congress!

National Defense Report: Megan Snyder read an anonymous internet piece shared by Laurie Parker Nesbitt of the National Defense Committee. It compared the world status in the past century beginning in 1900 with today’s single pandemic situation. In the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, 50 million people died in 2 years. This offers a perspective to ponder.

Regent’s Report: Regent Snyder thanked Cheryl Ogden of the Champaign County Historical Society for her efforts in arranging the site for the meeting. In addition, she explained the exciting news that due to the recent closing of Urbana University, the museum has acquired memorabilia of Urbana Chapter DAR. Most significant is the portrait of Miss Mary Louise Williams, first elected regent of our chapter, following the terms of our Organizing Regent, Dr. Sarah Alice Worchester. The portrait was painted by Edgar Melville Ward, brother of John Quincy Adams Ward, the sculptor.

Regent Snyder next offered a significant bit of history, as she mentioned the August 18 100th Anniversary of the Adoption of the 19th Amendment. With this in mind, she encouraged every person to register to vote and exercise that right.

In chapter updates, Regent Snyder announced that Megan Snyder has agreed to serve as Assistant Historian, as well as Historic Preservation Chair. Our chapter participated in the “scaled down” 2020 Champaign County Fair by donating 2 trophies in the Poultry Division, 2 in Goat Division and continued sponsorship of Rabbit Showmanship. In addition, Regent Snyder and Linda Fullerton were judges for the 4-H Modeling Revue. Looking ahead to our Service to American Project for October will be the gathering and preserving of stories from veterans. Even further ahead, Regent Snyder suggested the possibility of erecting a marker in Champaign County honoring Revolutionary War Patriots. This is a part of NSDAR America 250! In closing, Regent Snyder reviewed with the membership the fact that NSDAR is neither a political organization, or a racist organization. We have women from a variety of backgrounds serving in the National Chair and Vice Chair at the national level as well as many others at state levels.

Vice Regent’s Report: Linda Fullerton summarized our chapter status for the Honor Roll.

Treasurer’s Report: Judy Brooks summarized the financial report and the report has been filed for audit.

Registrar’s Report: Dona Tullis reported a membership of 76. She is waiting for signatures of 2 prospective members.

Historian’s Report: Janet Ebert mentioned that Champaign County should take pride in the fact that we were represented in the military aircraft flyover in Washington D.C. on July 4, 2020. Our own B-25, Champaign Gal, was part of this flyover at the Salute to America event.

Pat Detwiler reported that the Wreaths Across America project is underway. December 19, 2020 is the date for this event. The cost of each wreath will be $15.00 and every member is asked to sell 4 wreaths. An ambitious goal is to have a wreath for each of the over 1,700 Veteran’s grave sites at Oak Dale Cemetery.

Judi Henson reported that Urbana Chapter members have reported 1,093 Service to America hours.

Linda Fullerton, Good Citizen Committee, informed the group that the topic for the American History Contest for the upcoming year is “The Boston Massacre.”

Judi Henson updated members on plans for the celebration of Constitution Day, which will be held September 17, 2020. This will be an indoor event, with a modified bell ringing celebration. Proclamations have been sent to all Mayors of Champaign County as well as County Commissioners. Greg Kimball, former Mayor of Mechanicsburg, will be the speaker for the afternoon.

New Business: Regent Snyder reviewed the program schedule for the upcoming 2020-2021 year as printed in the chapter yearbook. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, all proposed schedules are subject to change.

Regent Snyder then presented information from the Executive Board, which served as the Bylaws Committee. There are 4 parts addressed in the amendment proposal. They are as follows: 1) Style issues; 2) Language issues in Article 3, 5, 6, 11 and 13; 3) Fees and Dues in Article 4; and 4) Addition of virtual meeting clauses in Articles 7, 8 and 9. This information was previously emailed to chapter membership on July 2, 2020. Regent Snyder led the group in a discussion and this item will be voted on at the September meeting.

The next meeting will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 1:30 PM at the Champaign County Community Center Auditorium. The meeting was adjourned at 3:20 PM.

Submitted story

Submitted by Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.

Submitted by Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.