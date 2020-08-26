COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.
Friday, August 28
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.
Mechanicsburg Public Library Policy Committee: 10:30 a.m., library meeting room, to discuss library policy
The Gloria Theatre: “Footloose” at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.
Saturday, August 29
Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building
The Gloria Theatre: “Footloose” at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.
Sunday, August 30
The Gloria Theatre: “Footloose” at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.
Monday, August 31
Rush Township Zoning Commission: 6:30 p.m. public meeting at Woodstock Lions Club, 2335 N. state Route 559, to discuss and initiate amendments to Township Zoning Resolution
Regular Library Hours: return today at Mechanicsburg Public Library – 10 a.m.-7 p.m., weekdays; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturdays
Tuesday, September 1
West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: 6 p.m. special meeting, MS/HS Media Center
Friday, September 4
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.
Saturday, September 5
Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building
West Liberty Lions Club 55th Labor Day Celebration: at Lions Park. For activity schedule, visit westLibertylions.org
Sunday, September 6
West Liberty Lions Club 55th Labor Day Celebration: at Lions Park. For activity schedule, visit westLibertylions.org
Monday, September 7
Wayne Township Board of Trustees: today’s regular meeting changed to Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable
Urbana Township Trustees: today’s regular meeting moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, due to the holiday
West Liberty Lions Club 55th Labor Day Celebration: at Lions Park. For activity schedule, visit westLibertylions.org