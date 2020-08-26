COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday, August 28

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Mechanicsburg Public Library Policy Committee: 10:30 a.m., library meeting room, to discuss library policy

The Gloria Theatre: “Footloose” at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Saturday, August 29

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

The Gloria Theatre: “Footloose” at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Sunday, August 30

The Gloria Theatre: “Footloose” at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Monday, August 31

Rush Township Zoning Commission: 6:30 p.m. public meeting at Woodstock Lions Club, 2335 N. state Route 559, to discuss and initiate amendments to Township Zoning Resolution

Regular Library Hours: return today at Mechanicsburg Public Library – 10 a.m.-7 p.m., weekdays; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturdays

Tuesday, September 1

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: 6 p.m. special meeting, MS/HS Media Center

Friday, September 4

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, September 5

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

West Liberty Lions Club 55th Labor Day Celebration: at Lions Park. For activity schedule, visit westLibertylions.org

Sunday, September 6

West Liberty Lions Club 55th Labor Day Celebration: at Lions Park. For activity schedule, visit westLibertylions.org

Monday, September 7

Wayne Township Board of Trustees: today’s regular meeting changed to Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable

Urbana Township Trustees: today’s regular meeting moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, due to the holiday

West Liberty Lions Club 55th Labor Day Celebration: at Lions Park. For activity schedule, visit westLibertylions.org