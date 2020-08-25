Snyder named Farmers Equipment general manager

Farmers Equipment, based in Urbana, has named former local banker Dave Snyder as its new general manager.

A Farmers Equipment news release says Snyder has nearly three decades of experience working with local businesses and agricultural producers. Prior to his appointment as general manager, he was vice president of business banking at Park National Bank in Urbana.

Growing up on a diversified hog farm, he is not new to the agriculture industry. He studied agricultural business and applied economics at The Ohio State University before working as a commercial lender for the past 27 years.

Snyder is preceded in his role by Todd Channell, who led Farmers Equipment since its inception in 2004 until his retirement this summer.