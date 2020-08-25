COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.
Wednesday, August 26
Mac-A-Cheek Castle: free admission 10 a.m.-5 p.m. to the castle, 10051 Twp. Road 47, West Liberty, east of the village, to commemorate day in 1920 when 19th amendment adopted to U.S. Constitution
Friday, August 28
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.
Mechanicsburg Public Library Policy Committee: 10:30 a.m., library meeting room, to discuss library policy
Saturday, August 29
Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building
Monday, August 31
Rush Township Zoning Commission: 6:30 p.m. public meeting at Woodstock Lions Club, 2335 N. state Route 559, to discuss and initiate amendments to Township Zoning Resolution
Tuesday, September 1
West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: 6 p.m. special meeting, MS/HS Media Center
Friday, September 4
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.
Saturday, September 5
Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building
West Liberty Lions Club 55th Labor Day Celebration: at Lions Park. For activity schedule, visit westLibertylions.org
Sunday, September 6
West Liberty Lions Club 55th Labor Day Celebration: at Lions Park. For activity schedule, visit westLibertylions.org
Monday, September 7
Wayne Township Board of Trustees: today’s regular meeting changed to Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable
Urbana Township Trustees: today’s regular meeting moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, due to the holiday
West Liberty Lions Club 55th Labor Day Celebration: at Lions Park. For activity schedule, visit westLibertylions.org
Tuesday, September 8
Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana
Wayne Township Board of Trustees: 6:30 p.m. regular meeting, Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable (original date was Sept. 7)
Community Blood Drive: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Champaign County Community Center. Please call 937-869-5567 to schedule an appointment.
Wednesday, September 9
Urbana Township Trustees: 7 p.m. regular meeting (original date was Sept. 7)
Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.
Friday, September 11
Rock the Monument 4Miler: cancelled for this year due to COVID-19
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.
Saturday, September 12
Art Affair on the Square: cancelled this year due to COVID-19
Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building
Wednesday, September 16
Mechanicsburg Public Library Board of Trustees: 6 p.m. (starting today, monthly meetings will be at 6 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month)
Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.
Friday, September 18
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.
Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: at Freshwater Farms of Ohio postponed until 2021
Saturday, September 19
Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: at Freshwater Farms of Ohio postponed until 2021
Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building
Grimes Quarter Century Dinner: annual event cancelled this year due to Covid-19. A dinner is planned for Sept. 18, 2021.
Sunday, September 20
Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: at Freshwater Farms of Ohio postponed until 2021
Monday, September 21
Mt. Carmel Joint Cemetery Board: 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable
Wednesday, September 23
Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.
Friday, September 25
St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.