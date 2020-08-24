Crane donates to Habitat effort

Crane Pumps & Systems presented a $10,000 donation to Habitat for Humanity Champaign County Ohio to assist with the group’s 2021 house build.

Habitat expressed appreciation for the ongoing support of the Piqua business, which donated checks last year to 10 charitable groups, including Habitat for Humanity Champaign County, and provided 50 employees for a week of assistance on a local Habitat home.

Each year, through the Crane Fund for Widows & Children, CP&S employees nominate and provide assistance to charitable agencies in communities in which they live and/or work.

“Supporting the local community is a foundational focus of our business since inception in 1855,” said Brian Sweeney, CP&S president. “Our employees, their families and the places they call home are our top priority. We are happy to be able to support organizations like Habitat for Humanity in Champaign County, where the impact of our efforts and the efforts of others stay local, improving the places we live and work by helping those in need.”

Sweeney presented the check to Habitat board members Frank Segreti, Greg Ward and Marcia Ward. Segreti and Greg Ward are build chairmen and Marcia Ward is in charge of public relations, funding and work/lunch crews.

Habitat officers are Julie Urquhart, president; Rev. Ray Branstiter, vice president; Tim Schneider, secretary; Rick Finkbine/Marge Baker, treasurer/assistant treasurer.

Brian Sweeney, president of Crane Pumps & Systems (second from right), presents a check to Habitat for Humanity Champaign County Ohio representatives, from left, Frank Segreti, Greg Ward and Marcia Ward.

Staff report

Information provided by Habitat for Humanity Champaign County Ohio.

