COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday, August 25

Trivia: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Registration required. Test your knowledge on Summer Olympics.

Women’s Suffrage: informal, free one-hour discussion at 6:30 p.m. in drawing room of Mac-A-Cheek Castle, 10051 Twp. Road 47, West Liberty. Limited to 15 participants. To reserve spot, call 937-844-3902 or visit www.piattcastle.org

Wednesday, August 26

Mac-A-Cheek Castle: free admission 10 a.m.-5 p.m. to the castle, 10051 Twp. Road 47, West Liberty, east of the village, to commemorate day in 1920 when 19th amendment adopted to U.S. Constitution

Friday, August 28

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Mechanicsburg Public Library Policy Committee: 10:30 a.m., library meeting room, to discuss library policy

Saturday, August 29

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Monday, August 31

Rush Township Zoning Commission: 6:30 p.m. public meeting at Woodstock Lions Club, 2335 N. state Route 559, to discuss and initiate amendments to Township Zoning Resolution

Tuesday, September 1

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: 6 p.m. special meeting, MS/HS Media Center

Friday, September 4

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, September 5

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Monday, September 7

Wayne Township Board of Trustees: today’s regular meeting changed to Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable

Urbana Township Trustees: today’s regular meeting moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, due to the holiday

Tuesday, September 8

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Wayne Township Board of Trustees: 6:30 p.m. regular meeting, Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable (original date was Sept. 7)

Community Blood Drive: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Champaign County Community Center. Please call 937-869-5567 to schedule an appointment.

Wednesday, September 9

Urbana Township Trustees: 7 p.m. regular meeting (original date was Sept. 7)

Friday, September 11

Rock the Monument 4Miler: cancelled for this year due to COVID-19

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, September 12

Art Affair on the Square: cancelled this year due to COVID-19

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Wednesday, September 16

Mechanicsburg Public Library Board of Trustees: 6 p.m. (starting today, monthly meetings will be at 6 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month)

Friday, September 18

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: at Freshwater Farms of Ohio postponed until 2021

Saturday, September 19

Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: at Freshwater Farms of Ohio postponed until 2021

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Grimes Quarter Century Dinner: annual event cancelled this year due to Covid-19. A dinner is planned for Sept. 18, 2021.

Sunday, September 20

Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: at Freshwater Farms of Ohio postponed until 2021

Monday, September 21

Mt. Carmel Joint Cemetery Board: 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable