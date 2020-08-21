Drivers alerted to road projects in county

The Ohio Department of Transportation notes a water-sewer line replacement project in Urbana and continued resurfacing of state Route 4 in a report concerning Champaign County.

The report states that the city of Urbana project is reducing Scioto Street lanes to one in each direction between Jefferson Avenue and the East U.S. Route 36/state Route 29 split near Berwick and Bon Air drives through Nov. 13. Traffic will be maintained.

On the east side of the county, expect daily lane closures on state Route 4 between the Champaign/Union County Line and Sceva Avenue in Mechanicsburg 7 a.m.-5 p.m. through Monday, Aug. 31. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

