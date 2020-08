The Arby’s Foundation has granted $3,000 to the Caring Kitchen as part of its Make a Difference campaign, which raised nearly $6.1 million, about half of which is being donated to local communities across the country.

Additional funds will be granted to Arby’s Foundation national non-profit partners: Big Brothers Big Sisters, No Kid Hungry and Junior Achievement (3DE) to support programs focused on childhood hunger, youth leadership and career readiness.

Submitted story

Submitted by Heartland Beef Inc: Arby’s.

