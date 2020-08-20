Lions donate to Caring Kitchen

Urbana Lion President Bill Bean presents a $575 check to Marilyn Cohn, executive director of The Caring Kitchen. In June, the OH5 District Lions Cabinet offered up to $16,000 from the Muirfield Philanthropic Fund to help local groups hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $2,000 was made available for all seven zones. A Muirfield committee reviewed local clubs’ recommendations. Among approvals was the Urbana Lions Club recommendation to donate funds to the Caring Kitchen.

