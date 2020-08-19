Posted on by


Alfred Johnson, $200, Palmers Builders LLC

Ali Bair, $200, Level Construction LLC


Basha Batkiewicz, $200, SVG


Case Salyers, $250, SVG


Chloe Bender, $225, Andy Heath and Mack Wright, DDS


Colton Salyers, $250, SVG


Ellie Johnson, $175, Park National Bank


Grace Serna, $300, SVG


Jennifer Wallace, $200, SVG


Joyel Victor, $125, Sandra Victor


Horse Ambassador Grace Serna

Res. Horse Ambassador Sarrah Baldwin

Overall Equitation and Horsemanship Champion Jennifer Wallace

Senior Versatility Champion Owen Harrison

Senior Contesting Champion Julia Smith

Junior Versatility Champion and Contesting Champion Ali Bair

Rookie Contesting Champion Basha Batkiewicz

Equitation Overall Res. Champion Chloe Bender

Working Hunter Under Saddle Overall Res. Champion Joyel Victor

Senior Contesting Res. Champion Layne Green

Rookie Contesting Champion Alfred Johnson

Top 10 Awards McKenzie Richards

Top 10 Awards Case Salyers

Top 10 Awards Colton Salyers

