Horse Ambassador Grace Serna
Res. Horse Ambassador Sarrah Baldwin
Overall Equitation and Horsemanship Champion Jennifer Wallace
Senior Versatility Champion Owen Harrison
Senior Contesting Champion Julia Smith
Junior Versatility Champion and Contesting Champion Ali Bair
Rookie Contesting Champion Basha Batkiewicz
Equitation Overall Res. Champion Chloe Bender
Working Hunter Under Saddle Overall Res. Champion Joyel Victor
Senior Contesting Res. Champion Layne Green
Rookie Contesting Champion Alfred Johnson
Top 10 Awards McKenzie Richards
Top 10 Awards Case Salyers
Top 10 Awards Colton Salyers
Alfred Johnson, $200, Palmers Builders LLC
Ali Bair, $200, Level Construction LLC
Basha Batkiewicz, $200, SVG
Case Salyers, $250, SVG
Chloe Bender, $225, Andy Heath and Mack Wright, DDS
Colton Salyers, $250, SVG
Ellie Johnson, $175, Park National Bank
Grace Serna, $300, SVG
Jennifer Wallace, $200, SVG
Joyel Victor, $125, Sandra Victor