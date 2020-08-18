Posted on by

Champaign County Fair winners


Cierra Furrow, Dairy Steer/Feeder Herdsman Award

Cierra Furrow, Dairy Steer/Feeder Herdsman Award


Cole Pond, Leslie Broshes Herdsman Award


Case Loudenback, Rookie Dairy Showmanship


Matthew Richards, Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Jersey


Kody Pond, Junior Champion Holstein


Jace Caudill, Reserve Junior Champion Holstein


