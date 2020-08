MECHANICSBURG – The Ohio Department of Transportation reminds drivers that a resurfacing project on state Route 4 means daily closures between the Champaign/Union County Line and Sceva Avenue in Mechanicsburg through Monday, Aug. 31, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

