PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Angel, a playful 3-and-a-half-month-old solid white kitten. She will need to go to a home with some prior cat experience as she needs eye medication applied on a regular basis. Ange is prone to eye issues that will flare up throughout her life. It’s not a big deal as long as you keep up with her medication. Other than that, she’s your typical ornery, cute kitten. Come visit her today.

If interested in meeting a particular pet, give us a call at 937-653-6233 or email pawsurbana@hotmail.com and request an adoption application. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. We are limiting one family (of 4) per room in the building at a time and you must wear a mask (bring your own mask). If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Meet Saul, an 8-month-old Anatolian Shepherd Mix returned to us because his person didn’t have enough time for him. Saul is a very sweet boy, but shy when he first meets you. He would do best in a home with older children. Saul is housebroken, neutered, microchipped, dewormed and up to date on all vaccinations and preventions.

Adoption applications can be found at https://bit.ly/2LoBjvt (for cats, note that the application is for a feline)

We are temporarily closed to the public & doing adoptions by appointments only. We ask everyone who has an appointment to wear a mask that covers mouth and nose. Adoption fee is $200. For more information please call 937-834-5236.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (rats)

Champaign County Animal Welfare League has seven pocket pets available for adoption, seven rats of different ages. Rats are intelligent and social animals that can make wonderful pets and are easily tamed. These affectionate rats love to be handled. They are nocturnal, so happy to sleep during the day while their owner is at work or school. If interested, please submit an application for a pocket pet. For more information about the rats, call us at 937-834-5236

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Meet Hagar, a 2-year-old Hound/German Shepherd Mix. He originally came to us from another shelter and he was adopted, but recently returned. He is an absolute sweetheart and a very well mannered boy. He is protective of the people he loves. If he is meeting you for the first time he just wants you to take it slow with him. For this reason we feel it would be best if Hagar went to a home with no young children. He is good with other dogs, but he does like to chase cats and play. Hagar has been neutered and he is up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $175.

Barely Used Pets is located at 848 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana. Learn about this shelter/rescue at barelyusedpets.com and contact the facility at 937-869-8090 and barelyusedpets@yahoo.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_LeagueDog-1.jpeg Seven affectionate rats are up for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_LeagueRats.jpeg Seven affectionate rats are up for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Angel is a playful kitten up for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_PawsCat-1.jpg Angel is a playful kitten up for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter. Hagar is 2 years old and he’s ready for adoption at Barely Used Pets. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_BarelyDog-1.jpg Hagar is 2 years old and he’s ready for adoption at Barely Used Pets.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.