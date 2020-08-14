Posted on by

Champaign County Fair winners


Ella Forrest, Showman of Showman, Swine and Senior Division Showmanship Champion

Ella Forrest, Showman of Showman, Swine and Senior Division Showmanship Champion


Submitted photos

Caroline Nott, Reserve Champion Dairy Goat


Submitted photos

Caroline Nott, Grand Champion Dairy Goat


Submitted photos

1st place Ellie Johnson and Stetson


Submitted photos

Cadence Shaffer, Best of Breed, Rex Rabbit A


Submitted photos

Lani Wilhelm, Best of Breed, Flemish Giant; and Reserve Champion, 6 class, Flemish Giant


Submitted photos

2020 Reserve Horse Ambassador, left, Sarrah Baldwin, daughter of Craig and Kim Baldwin, and Horse Ambassador Grace Serna, right, daughter of Anthony and Amy Irwin.


Submitted photos

Madison Ripley, Reserve Overall Breeding Gilt


Submitted photos

Owen Harrison and Saddie, Senior Versatility Champion; Ali Bair and Chili, Junior Versatility Champion


Submitted photos

Kylie McWhinney, 2020 recipient of Michelle Dibert Memorial Rotating Trophy


Submitted photos

Ella Forrest, Showman of Showman, Swine and Senior Division Showmanship Champion

Caroline Nott, Reserve Champion Dairy Goat

Caroline Nott, Grand Champion Dairy Goat

1st place Ellie Johnson and Stetson

Cadence Shaffer, Best of Breed, Rex Rabbit A

Lani Wilhelm, Best of Breed, Flemish Giant; and Reserve Champion, 6 class, Flemish Giant

2020 Reserve Horse Ambassador, left, Sarrah Baldwin, daughter of Craig and Kim Baldwin, and Horse Ambassador Grace Serna, right, daughter of Anthony and Amy Irwin.

Madison Ripley, Reserve Overall Breeding Gilt

Owen Harrison and Saddie, Senior Versatility Champion; Ali Bair and Chili, Junior Versatility Champion

Kylie McWhinney, 2020 recipient of Michelle Dibert Memorial Rotating Trophy

Ella Forrest, Showman of Showman, Swine and Senior Division Showmanship Champion
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_EForrestSwineShowman.jpgElla Forrest, Showman of Showman, Swine and Senior Division Showmanship Champion Submitted photos

Caroline Nott, Reserve Champion Dairy Goat
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_NottResDairyGoat.jpgCaroline Nott, Reserve Champion Dairy Goat Submitted photos

Caroline Nott, Grand Champion Dairy Goat
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_CNottChampDairyGoat.jpgCaroline Nott, Grand Champion Dairy Goat Submitted photos

1st place Ellie Johnson and Stetson
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_JohnsonTopHorse.jpg1st place Ellie Johnson and Stetson Submitted photos

Cadence Shaffer, Best of Breed, Rex Rabbit A
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_ShafferBestBreedRabbit.jpgCadence Shaffer, Best of Breed, Rex Rabbit A Submitted photos

Lani Wilhelm, Best of Breed, Flemish Giant; and Reserve Champion, 6 class, Flemish Giant
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_WilhelmResChampFlemish.jpgLani Wilhelm, Best of Breed, Flemish Giant; and Reserve Champion, 6 class, Flemish Giant Submitted photos

2020 Reserve Horse Ambassador, left, Sarrah Baldwin, daughter of Craig and Kim Baldwin, and Horse Ambassador Grace Serna, right, daughter of Anthony and Amy Irwin.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_HorseAmbassadors.jpg2020 Reserve Horse Ambassador, left, Sarrah Baldwin, daughter of Craig and Kim Baldwin, and Horse Ambassador Grace Serna, right, daughter of Anthony and Amy Irwin. Submitted photos

Madison Ripley, Reserve Overall Breeding Gilt
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_RipleyResBreedGuilt.jpgMadison Ripley, Reserve Overall Breeding Gilt Submitted photos

Owen Harrison and Saddie, Senior Versatility Champion; Ali Bair and Chili, Junior Versatility Champion
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_HorseVersatility.jpgOwen Harrison and Saddie, Senior Versatility Champion; Ali Bair and Chili, Junior Versatility Champion Submitted photos

Kylie McWhinney, 2020 recipient of Michelle Dibert Memorial Rotating Trophy
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_McWhinneyMemTrophy.jpgKylie McWhinney, 2020 recipient of Michelle Dibert Memorial Rotating Trophy Submitted photos