Champaign County Fair winners

Ella Forrest, Showman of Showman, Swine and Senior Division Showmanship Champion
Caroline Nott, Reserve Champion Dairy Goat
Caroline Nott, Grand Champion Dairy Goat
1st place Ellie Johnson and Stetson
Cadence Shaffer, Best of Breed, Rex Rabbit A
Lani Wilhelm, Best of Breed, Flemish Giant; and Reserve Champion, 6 class, Flemish Giant
2020 Reserve Horse Ambassador, left, Sarrah Baldwin, daughter of Craig and Kim Baldwin, and Horse Ambassador Grace Serna, right, daughter of Anthony and Amy Irwin.
Madison Ripley, Reserve Overall Breeding Gilt
Owen Harrison and Saddie, Senior Versatility Champion; Ali Bair and Chili, Junior Versatility Champion
Kylie McWhinney, 2020 recipient of Michelle Dibert Memorial Rotating Trophy
