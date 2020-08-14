Water and sanitary sewer project begins

During the week of Aug. 17, M&T Excavating LLC and subcontractors will start work on Urbana’s Phase 2A Water & Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project. This project will replace sanitary sewer main and laterals on Scioto Street between Jefferson Avenue and the East U.S. 36/SR29 intersection near Berwick Drive/Bon Air Drive. The project also will replace deteriorating water mains on Scioto Street between Jefferson Avenue and Berwick Drive; Crescent Drive; Finch Street; and Ames Avenue. Service lines from the main to the curb stop, fire hydrants and valves will also be replaced.

Throughout the project, two-way traffic and accesses to businesses will be maintained on Scioto Street. In addition to one lane being maintained in each direction, Scioto Street will continue to have a center two-way left-turn lane throughout most of the project phases.

Traffic signals will be temporarily modified. For the work on Crescent Drive, Ames Avenue and Finch Street, signage and barricades will be placed as needed to restrict these roadways to local traffic only.

The purpose of this water main replacement project is to replace aging, deteriorating water mains that have experienced frequent, historic breakage. During the planning process for the water main replacement project, the sanitary sewer main was inspected and determined to warrant replacement on Scioto Street.

Low-interest loan will fund project

This construction project is under contract for $1,730,090.59 with $1,398,489.79 of the project cost being water-related and the remaining $331,600.80 sanitary sewer-related. The city obtained a low-interest loan from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for the water portion and the Ohio Water Development Authority for the sanitary sewer portion.

Construction will be completed in two phases, with work on Scioto Street starting in August and completed on or before Nov. 13. The replacement sanitary sewer on Scioto Street will be installed first with the replacement water main on Scioto Street installed second. By the fall completion date, these installations will be completed on Scioto Street, and the trenches will be repaired and other restoration work completed.

Scioto Street is scheduled for complete resurfacing in the summer of 2021 under a separate Ohio Department of Transportation Urban Resurfacing Program.

Between Nov. 13, 2020, and June 26, 2021, the contractor will be completing the water main installation work on Crescent Drive, Ames Avenue and Finch Street. Depending on the weather during the winter months, the contractor may periodically be forced to cease work on the project.

In addition to the water main replacement work on Crescent Drive, the sidewalk and curb and gutter will be replaced in accordance with a council resolution.

By the summer 2021 completion date, the work on Crescent Drive, Ames Avenue and Finch Street is to be completed. As part of the project, trenches will be repaired with new asphalt, and other restoration work will be completed.

The complete resurfacing of Crescent Drive and Ames Avenue will be undertaken under a separate city contract later in 2021.

Updates on city website

During the project, progress and project updates will be posted periodically on the city’s website (www.urbanaohio.com). To access these updates on the homepage of the city’s website, click on the link for the Phase 2A Water and Sanitary Replacement under current events/projects. This project page also includes a list of frequently asked questions and answers.

City replacing aging pipes

