Class donates to Caring Kitchen

Urbana High School’s class of 1965 was unable to hold a 55th year class reunion due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so class members decided to donate $1,000 in reunion funds to the Caring Kitchen. From left to right, Cheryl Siegenthaler, Donna Hays, Caring Kitchen Executive Director Marilyn Cohn and Marty Reich gather in the Caring Kitchen dining room on Tuesday.

Urbana High School’s class of 1965 was unable to hold a 55th year class reunion due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so class members decided to donate $1,000 in reunion funds to the Caring Kitchen. From left to right, Cheryl Siegenthaler, Donna Hays, Caring Kitchen Executive Director Marilyn Cohn and Marty Reich gather in the Caring Kitchen dining room on Tuesday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_CKcheck.jpg Urbana High School’s class of 1965 was unable to hold a 55th year class reunion due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so class members decided to donate $1,000 in reunion funds to the Caring Kitchen. From left to right, Cheryl Siegenthaler, Donna Hays, Caring Kitchen Executive Director Marilyn Cohn and Marty Reich gather in the Caring Kitchen dining room on Tuesday. Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen