Heart Assn. recognizes Springfield hospital

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Heart Failure Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award, which recognizes a commitment to ensure heart failure patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines. The goal is to speed recovery and reduce hospital re-admissions for heart failure patients.

Springfield Regional Medical Center also earned recognition on the AHA’s Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll, which requires that hospitals meet criteria to improve medication adherence, provides early follow-up care and coordination and enhances patient education. The goal is to improve the quality of life of patients managing this chronic condition.