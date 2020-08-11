COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Wednesday, August 12

Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-6 p.m., Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St. (original site was county fairgrounds)

Thursday, August 13

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new or in-good-condition Legos or money to buy them appreciated. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. regular session/certifying issue and candidate filings for Nov. 3 general election, board office, Suite L-100, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Red Cross Blood Drive: at fairgrounds cancelled

Urbana Shade Tree Commission: 5 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building (note time change from 7 p.m.)

Friday, August 14

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, August 15

MERFI (Mid Eastern Regional Fly-In): at Grimes Field cancelled for this year

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

West Liberty Lions Club Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m., Lions Park. Carryout only. Cost is $10 for adults, $6 for kids. All proceeds benefit local Lions Club projects.

School Supplies Distribution Day: 9 a.m.-noon (parking lot entry starts 8:30 a.m.), Messiah Church, 1013 East Lawn Ave. Drive-thru only; no walk-ups. Updates on Facebook pages of church and Kiwanis Club of Champaign County.

Sunday, August 16

Sounds of Summer: free 6 p.m. concert cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

Fountainaires Jazz Band: free 6 p.m. concert on lawn of Mac-A-Cheek Castle, 10051 Twp. Road 47, West Liberty, east of the village. Ice cream purchases, donations support band. Concert goers can tour castle at 5 p.m. at discounted rate.

Monday, August 17

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m., auditorium of county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library for adults of all experience levels. Limited Space Call or visit to secure a space. Session will be held outside.

Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m., Graham Middle School. For appointment, call Janet at 937-478-6910 or Shari at 937-663-5307. Sponsored by St. Paris United Methodist Church.

Wednesday, August 19

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S.Route 68, Urbana

Thursday, August 20

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Program will be outside. Registration required.

Friday, August 21

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m. at the Cemetery Office

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, August 22

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Sunday, August 23

Sounds of Summer: free 6 p.m. concert cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

Tuesday, August 25

Trivia: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Registration required. Test your knowledge on Summer Olympics.

Women’s Suffrage: informal, free one-hour discussion at 6:30 p.m. in drawing room of Mac-A-Cheek Castle, 10051 Twp. Road 47, West Liberty. Limited to 15 participants. To reserve spot, call 937-844-3902 or visit www.piattcastle.org

Wednesday, August 26

Mac-A-Cheek Castle: free admission 10 a.m.-5 p.m. to the castle, 10051 Twp. Road 47, West Liberty, east of the village, to commemorate day in 1920 when 19th amendment adopted to U.S. Constitution

Friday, August 28

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Friday, September 4

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Monday, September 7

Wayne Township Board of Trustees: today’s regular meeting changed to Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable

Tuesday, September 8

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Wayne Township Board of Trustees: 6:30 p.m. regular meeting, Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable (original date was Sept. 7)

Friday, September 11

Rock the Monument 4Miler: cancelled this year due to COVID-19