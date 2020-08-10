Send us your top fair winners’ photos

The Urbana Daily Citizen continues its decades-long commitment to covering the Champaign County Fair.

While the Daily Citizen will have assigned writers and photographers for some fair events, the Daily Citizen is inviting exhibitors and show organizers to help ensure photos of champions and grand champions are published.

As fair week goes along, photos of champions and grand champions can be emailed to the following address: UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com. Please send jpeg photos with identification of winner and notation of the award.